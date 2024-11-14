Tyler Childers is set to tour the country next year.
The country folk singer announced U.S. dates for his tour on Thursday, which will see him traveling the country and playing venues in some of the nation's biggest markets in 2025. The dates also include a finale in London.
"Tyler Childers: On The Road," which is presented by Live Nation, features guests including Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, Medium Build, Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, S.G. Goodman, Cory Branan and SOMA.
The new leg of the tour will kick off April 3 at Smoothie King Center and wrap up on Nov. 15 in London at The O2.
Along the way, Childers will hit some famous venues including Los Angeles, California’s, Hollywood Bowl, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tickets sold on the tour will also go towards charitable efforts in Appalachia, where Childers is from. "$1 from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May, HHARF brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region," reads a release announcing the tour.
The announcement included a note on how Childers would like ticket exchanges to happen. "Childers wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, those who purchase tickets on Ticketmaster and can’t attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using the Face Value Exchange," read the announcment.
General on-sale for the tour will begin on Friday, Nov. 22.
The "Lady May" singer released his sixth studio album, "Rustin' in the Rain" in 2023.