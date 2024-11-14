Linkin Park is heading out on a 2025 tour in support of their upcoming comeback album, "From Zero."
The worldwide trek, which kicks off Jan. 31 and runs through Nov. 15, features two U.S. legs as well as support from the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA and PVRIS as openers, depending on the date.
Along the way, Linkin Park will play U.S.-based festivals Sick New World, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.
"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," Mike Shinoda said in a statement. "The fans' support is overwhelming, and we're ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we're so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."
Tickets to the U.S. dates will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21, at noon local time. Presales begin Nov. 18 for Underground fan club members.
For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LinkinPark.com.
"From Zero," which also includes the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," drops Friday.
The album marks the first Linkin Park album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong.