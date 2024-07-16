Viola Davis narrates the teaser trailer for the new docuseries "Simone Biles Rising."
In the video, featuring footage from the Olympian's life on and off the mat, EGOT winner Davis reads an excerpt from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise", which not only inspired the title of the doc but is also tattooed on Biles.
"Did you want to see me broken? Bowed head and lowered eyes? Shoulders falling down like teardrops, weakened by my soulful cries?" Davis narrates. "Just like moons and like suns, with the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I'll rise."
"Simone Biles Rising" is a four-episode docuseries from director Katie Walsh, with two episodes debuting July 17 on Netflix and the other two episodes coming in the fall.
According to the synopsis, the documentary dives into Biles' decision to withdraw from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as "the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage."
"Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up," the synopsis continues.
Biles is set to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, kicking off July 26.