Several Hollywood stars are coming together for a fun romantic comedy.
Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts and William H. Macy star in the upcoming “Maybe I Do.”
Roberts’ character in the film, Michelle, is in a relationship with actor Luke Bracey’s character, Allen. According to a description about the film, the two plan a dinner for both of their parents but are surprised when they learn that their parents already know each other.
The film, which is directed by Michael Jacobs, will hit theaters on Jan. 27, 2023.
Watch the trailer here.