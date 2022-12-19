The book club is back!

Five years after the release of "Book Club," which introduced us to Vivian (Jane Fonda), Diane (Diane Keaton), Sharon (Candice Bergen) and Carol (Mary Steenburgen), the four friends are back for the sequel, and this time, they're heading to Italy.

In the official trailer, which was released on Monday, the four legendary actresses reunite, with Fonda's sharing the news of her engagement. Over their book club session, the four friends decide on a bachelorette party with Carol suggesting Italy for a fun girls trip.

Riccardo Ghilardi / Focus Features Diane Keaton stars as Diane, Jane Fonda as Vivian, Candice Bergen as Sharon and Mary Steenburgen as Carol in BOOK CLUB 2, a Focus Features release.

"The book says we can't reject our destiny," she says in one clip as she holds "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho in her hand. "And I think we should all go to Italy. ... We might never have a chance to do something like this again."

The following clips in the trailer show the four friends jetsetting off to Italy, sightseeing in Rome and touring Venice's canals -- and also moments of the four of them getting into some trouble.