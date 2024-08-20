Willie Nelson is joining forces with his youngest son Micah Nelson for his 76th studio album.
The 91-year-old country music legend will be releasing his new album, "Last Leaf on the Tree" -- which Micah Nelson helped produce -- on Nov. 1.
The album includes a mix of songs that Willie Nelson wrote and co-wrote, in addition to some covers.
The covers include his renditions of hits by artists such as Warren Zevon, Nina Simone, Keith Richards and Sunny War, as well as songs by The Flaming Lips, Tom Waits and more.
Micah Nelson also displays his musical talents on the album, playing instruments from the guitar to the piano, according to Rolling Stone.
"There are little side-quests, but that became the through-line -- facing death with grace," Micah Nelson said in a statement, according to the outlet.
The 34-year-old also said in a statement to Saving Country Music that he took a "sculptor's approach" to helping produce the album.
"It's an approach that I really love and have used a lot over the years -- just throwing the clay down and stepping back, then maybe adding a little more, and then maybe shaving down here, and kind of building the tracks that way," he said.
The announcement for the new album comes after Willie Nelson's triumphant return to the stage on the Fourth of July, after recovering from an unspecified illness that caused him to miss multiple performances on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
Willie Nelson shares Micah Nelson with wife Annie D'Angelo. He is also a father to seven other children: Renee Butts, Lana Nelson Fowler, Susie Nelson, William "Billy" Hugh Nelson Jr., Paula Carlene Nelson, Amy Lee Nelson and Lukas Autry Nelson.
Billy Nelson died in 1991 and Butts died in 2017.