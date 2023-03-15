Matthew McConaughey and his pal Woody Harrelson will soon be reuniting onscreen for a project that couldn't be more different than their pairing on "True Detective."

The as-yet-untitled project, announced Tuesday, comes from Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" alum David West Read.

The half-hour comedy series, slated for 10 episodes, is reportedly "a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson," according to an Apple TV+ press release.

"Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas," the streaming service said.

As most know, McConaughey and Harrelson have been tight for decades, with Harrelson recently referring to McConaughey as "my weed guy" in a promo for his "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint.

