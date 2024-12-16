The cast of "Yellowstone" are sharing what they took from the set as the show wraps up its final chapter.
Ahead of the Dec. 15 finale, Paramount Network shared a video to its official Instagram in which stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham shared what items -- if any -- they kept as mementoes from the neo-Western series.
"You know what? I normally would have, and it probably would have been smart to take one of those tailored suits with me, but I kinda had a feeling with Jamie that he's got such bad energy and vibes all around, and it was such a challenge playing him," Bentley, who played Jamie Dutton, admitted, before saying he "doubt[ed] I would really wanna carry anything with me into my normal life."
"I'm kinda ready to drop it all," he said, as it relates to his villainous character.
Birmingham, who played Thomas Rainwater, laughed as he admitted he didn't want to "indict myself," later joking, "I hope they don't miss those saddles I walked out with."
Getting serious, he said, "I think the most precious thing that I walk away with is the experience with such an amazing group of people and the opportunity to be part of television history, essentially."
Reilly admitted she had a lighter and some of her character Beth Dutton's dresses to remember the show by, later adding cheekily that she was waiting for the network to send her Beth's iconic Bentley, which was featured prominently throughout the series.
Hauser and Grimes admitted to taking the same items that belonged to their respective characters, Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton: their cowboy hats and their jackets.
"Yellowstone" aired for five seasons between 2018 and 2024 and has spawned several spinoffs and created a television universe.
Paramount Network referred to season 5 of "Yellowstone" as the "final installment" and "final cycle" in May 2023.
