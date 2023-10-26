Over 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and injury hazards, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday.

Dorel Juvenile Group, Inc., said this week that it was recalling 115,700 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers in coordination with the CPSC. Parents and consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products.

According to the CPSC, the recalled Cosco activity centers, sold exclusively in the U.S. at Walmart stores and on Walmart's website for about $70, have straps that can detach or break while a child is inside the activity center, which can then cause a child to fall or be injured. The recalled products were sold from December 2020 through October 2023, according to Dorel.

A spokesperson for Walmart told "GMA" in an email the retailer "began working on removing the items soon after the official recall was issued."

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers, seen here, is being recalled. Cosco via CPSC

Dorel said it has so far received 141 reports of activity center straps detaching or breaking and reports of 38 minor injuries that included bruises, bumps and scratches to kids, including on their heads.

The recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have the model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML, and were manufactured in China in both blue and pink colorways. They have circular hoop bases, three vertical poles -- two of which have removeable toy animals -- a child seat attached to the poles by three bungee straps and a play tray with two more removable animal toys. The activity center products also are adjustable to three different heights.

According to Dorel, a similar model, WA105HCM -- which has an additional black safety strap on one of the bungee straps -- is not part of the recall. Labels with model numbers can be found underneath the seat tray.

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers, seen here, is being recalled. Cosco via CPSC

The affected products were manufactured by Dorel, which is based in Columbus, Indiana.

Those impacted by the recall have been asked to reach out to Dorel for a replacement activity center, free of charge. Dorel said on its recall website that consumers will be told to cut through the affected products' straps and asked to send a photo of the cut straps to the company in order to receive the free replacement product.

Dorel advised customers who wish to email them to send photos to CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com. Customers may also call Dorel toll-free from Monday through Thursday at 877-657-9546 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and on Fridays until 4:30 p.m. ET. Affected consumers may also register recalled products at www.coscokids.com/registration to start the recall remedy process.