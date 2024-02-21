A second grade student who aspires to become a Disney PhotoPass photographer someday received the surprise of a lifetime recently, after his mom Katie Thornton wrote a letter to the team about her son's dream.

Second grade student Rowan who dreams of becoming a Disney photographer received a surprise from the Disney PhotoPass team during his visit with his family to Disneyland. Disney PhotoPass Communications

In response to Thornton's letter, the Disney PhotoPass team put together a special gift package for Rowan, including a PhotoPass nametag and other PhotoPass-branded materials to surprise him during his recent visit to Disneyland with his family.

Second grade student Rowan who dreams of becoming a Disney photographer received a surprise from the Disney PhotoPass team during his visit with his family to Disneyland. Disney PhotoPass Communications

Granting Rowan even more Disney magic, the PhotoPass team also coordinated a meeting for Rowan with Adam, a PhotoPass Cast Member who had similar aspirations as a child to work at Disney, and is now living his dream.

"Today was a really amazing day, we got to create some magic for Rowan, who wants to be a Disney PhotoPass photographer when he grows up," Adam said, discussing his experience meeting with Rowan during the second grader's visit to the theme park.

Second grade student Rowan who dreams of becoming a Disney photographer received a surprise from the Disney PhotoPass team during his visit with his family to Disneyland. Disney PhotoPass Communications

"As a Disney PhotoPass photographer myself and somebody who aspired to work for the Walt Disney Company in some creative aspect, especially in photography, it was such a meaningful moment in my Disney career to be a part of that for Rowan and really inspire him to come back and join us one day," he added.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.