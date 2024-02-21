A second grade student who aspires to become a Disney PhotoPass photographer someday received the surprise of a lifetime recently, after his mom Katie Thornton wrote a letter to the team about her son's dream.
In response to Thornton's letter, the Disney PhotoPass team put together a special gift package for Rowan, including a PhotoPass nametag and other PhotoPass-branded materials to surprise him during his recent visit to Disneyland with his family.
Granting Rowan even more Disney magic, the PhotoPass team also coordinated a meeting for Rowan with Adam, a PhotoPass Cast Member who had similar aspirations as a child to work at Disney, and is now living his dream.
"Today was a really amazing day, we got to create some magic for Rowan, who wants to be a Disney PhotoPass photographer when he grows up," Adam said, discussing his experience meeting with Rowan during the second grader's visit to the theme park.
"As a Disney PhotoPass photographer myself and somebody who aspired to work for the Walt Disney Company in some creative aspect, especially in photography, it was such a meaningful moment in my Disney career to be a part of that for Rowan and really inspire him to come back and join us one day," he added.
