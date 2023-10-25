A 3-year-old's unusual choice of nap time story has gone viral on TikTok, but the girl's au pair says it's par for the course.

The girl, whose name is being withheld for privacy reasons, recently asked her au pair, Megan Mordaunt, to read her a coffee machine manual prior to nap time -- and the 24-year-old told "Good Morning America" she happily obliged.

Mordaunt's TikTok video of the exchange, posted last month, quickly went viral and has since garnered over 3 million views and more than 600,000 likes.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair, shared a TikTok video of her reading a coffee machine manual as a nap time story for one of the children she cares for. The video has since gone viral. Courtesy Megan Mordaunt

"She does funny things every day, this was mild," Mordaunt explained to "GMA." "I just happened to get it on video. And like, the reaction that I got, I was like, 'Wow, imagine if we got everything she does down, right? She'd be a famous child.'"

Megan Mordaunt is from South Africa and has worked as an au pair since 2022. Courtesy Megan Mordaunt

Mordaunt, who has been an au pair for the girl's family since 2022, described her as "the craziest, funniest 3-year-old" she's ever met, and said the funny event was the first time the girl had asked her to read her the coffee machine manual.

One of the children Megan Mordaunt looks after requested to hear the manual for this coffee machine as a nap time story. Courtesy Megan Mordaunt

Megan Mordaunt is an au pair for a family in North Carolina. Megan Mordaunt

"She's got the wildest imagination," Mordaunt said. "Like, every day that I'm at work, I look forward to seeing her, because she's just so funny."