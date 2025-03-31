Alex Morgan is officially a mom of two!
The former women's pro soccer star announced the arrival of her second child with husband Servando Carrasco, also a former professional soccer player, in a joint Instagram photo post Sunday.
"Soaking it all up right now. Welcome to the world baby Enzo," the 35-year-old captioned the post.
Morgan included two black-and-white photos in the post, one featuring baby Enzo's feet and another of the infant's hand holding tightly onto what appears to be one parent's fingers.
Morgan revealed she and Carrasco were expecting their second child back in September, following her surprise announcement that she was retiring from professional soccer.
The couple, who married in 2014, are already parents to a daughter named Charlie, who is now 4.
"This is not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this, because Charlie's going to be a big sister," Morgan said in part at the time. "I am pregnant. And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed."
Morgan led a storied career for 13 years in women's professional soccer, winning two Olympic medals along the way -- a team gold at the 2012 London Games and a team bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The soccer veteran has been lauded as one of the greatest goal scorers on the U.S. Women's National Team.
Morgan played her final game with the San Diego Wave on Sept. 8, 2024, bringing her daughter Charlie along to the pitch for the special celebration.