What's in a name? For parents today, the answer is: everything.
A baby's name isn't just a label, it's a reflection of identity, heritage and the values that matter most. As Gen Alpha ends on Dec. 31, 2024, and Gen Beta begins to arrive, the landscape of baby naming is more dynamic than ever, shaped by shifting cultural trends, millennial creativity and a growing desire for individuality. From neo-cowboy names to gender-neutral picks, the names parents are choosing today tell a story about who we are -- and where we're headed.
Whether inspired by heritage, hobbies or the desire to find something unique, today's baby names reveal a lot about what matters to parents.
"Names are deeply tied to identity," said Sophie Kihm, editor-in-chief of Nameberry, the world's largest website devoted to baby names. "The most important thing is choosing a name that feels meaningful to you."
Baby naming trends: A reflection of the times
Popular baby names today are a mosaic of smaller, hyper-localized trends rather than a set of universal favorites. According to Kihm, "What's fashionable in your neighborhood may be incredibly rare across town!"
Current trends include neo-cowboy names (like Rhodes and Dutton), baby "men" and "women" names -- adult-sounding names such as Lionel or Georgina -- girl names for boys like June or Willow, and "atmospheric" names like Clover or Solana.
While pop culture has always influenced baby names -- think Arya from "Game of Thrones" -- Kihm noted that its impact tends to be on a smaller scale, driving trends around specific shows or characters. In contrast, societal values create macrolevel shifts in naming conventions.
"As society has shifted to prioritize individualism, we've seen increased name diversity," she explained.
Additionally, a growing appreciation for multiculturalism has led more parents to choose names tied to their ethnic heritage, reflecting a broader shift in how we view identity.
One fascinating theory, the "100-year rule," suggests names come back into style roughly a century after their peak popularity. Names like Winifred, Maxine, Lionel and Eleanora, for example, which peaked in the early 1900s, are already making a comeback.
"It's morbid," Kihm said, "but the names start to feel fresh again once we no longer know people who bear them."
What makes Gen Alpha unique?
Gen Alpha stands out as the most unique generation of names yet. Fewer children than ever are given top names, as parents increasingly look beyond traditional favorites for options that feel personal and meaningful.
This generation also features more gender-neutral names, driven by evolving views on gender and modern unisex styles, Kihm said. Additionally, millennial parents, who are largely responsible for naming Gen Alpha, have embraced names that reflect their values -- honoring heritage, individuality and personal taste.
"They understand that the names they choose for their babies come to define their children and themselves," Kihm said.
What's next for Gen Beta?
Looking ahead, naming trends for Gen Beta are expected to become even more distinctive.
"Cultural identity will be a huge factor," Kihm said, predicting that parents will increasingly gravitate toward names with roots in cultures like Turkish, Arabic, Indian, Japanese and Spanish.
Names inspired by hobbies and niche interests, such as video games and anime, are also on the rise.
As parents seek even greater uniqueness, they'll also experiment with new spellings -- including fresh spellings of traditional names -- revive nearly forgotten historical names, and even invent original ones tailored to their identities and aspirations.
Among the names expected to rise in popularity for girls are Scottie, Elowyn, Lenora, Murphy and Solana, while for boys, names like Matheo, Elio, Chosen and Caspian are predicted to trend.
Shifts in gendered names
The rise of gender-neutral names is another defining trend that will grow in popularity, Kihm said.
These names appeal to parents for multiple reasons. "Some wish to give their children the freedom to come into their identities without a name adding gendered pressure," said Kihm, "while others are drawn to their modern, stylish image."
Interestingly, Kihm noted that gender-neutral names are popular across the political spectrum, even in states that are less supportive of gender identity rights.
Adding to this is a new wave of "girl names for boys" -- a reversal of the longstanding trend of boy names for girls. Traditionally feminine names like June, Willow, Florence and Hazel are gaining traction for boys, projecting qualities of softness and sensitivity that resonate with modern values.
As we transition from Gen Alpha to Gen Beta, the names parents choose will continue to evolve, capturing the cultural, societal, and personal aspirations of the time. One thing is certain: the era of cookie-cutter baby names is firmly in the past.
Top names from past generations
Examining the most popular names from previous generations offers insight into evolving naming conventions. According to data from the Social Security Administration, the top names by decade are as follows:
1920s
- Girls: Mary, Dorothy, Helen
- Boys: Robert, John, James
1950s
- Girls: Mary, Linda, Patricia
- Boys: James, Michael, Robert
1980s
- Girls: Jennifer, Jessica, Amanda
- Boys: Michael, Christopher, Matthew
2000s
- Girls: Emily, Madison, Emma
- Boys: Jacob, Michael, Joshua
2010s
- Girls: Emma, Olivia, Sophia
- Boys: Noah, Liam, Mason