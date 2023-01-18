A video of an emotional first look between a Florida bride and her son has gone viral on TikTok with over 7 million views in just 10 days.

The minute-long clip follows 11-year-old Mekhi Sheffield, dressed in a light suit, as he rounds a corner and sees his mom Sommer Jean in her bridal gown and veil, standing in front of golden balloons spelling the word "Bride."

"I was actually in the bridal suite … and I asked them if they would be so kind to go get my son for me and bring him in the room and that's kind of how that happened," Jean told "Good Morning America."

As Mekhi stands in front of his mom, he starts to grow emotional before his mom beckons him closer and gives him a loving kiss and wipes away his tears.

"She said, 'Are you going to cry?' And then I started crying," Mekhi recalled to "GMA."

Courtesy of Adrianna Thomas Sommer Jean and her son Mekhi shared a first look together before Jean's wedding earlier this month.

The middle school student said he was overwhelmed at the time, knowing how special the forthcoming wedding was.

"Me and my mom have been through quite a bit together and all of those moments just replayed in my mind, and I was like, 'Wow, we've really been through a lot. Now we're finally here!'" he said.

"I thought of it as the day that my mom was waiting for. I was just happy to see her be happy," he added.

Courtesy of Natalie Black Sommer Jean and her son Mekhi smile for a photo before Jean's wedding.

Jean, who describes her son as her "best friend," said she was also moved by her son's reaction.

"I actually started to tear up myself but he does a really good job of keeping me calm," Jean said. "He knew I had makeup on and he didn't want … to make a mess of my makeup so I wanted to reach for him so bad, but I was happy that they pretty much encouraged him to come to me so it was really sweet. It was a really great moment for sure."

Courtesy of Destiny's Creations Photography Sommer and Jeff Jean first met two years ago and married earlier this month.

Jean and her husband Jeff Jean married on Jan. 8 surrounded by family and friends in St. Augustine, Florida.

For Mekhi, he said the union was everything he hoped for his beloved mom, who had been a single parent to him for the last nine years.