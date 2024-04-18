Carrie Underwood enjoys being a mother of two.

Underwood shares her two kids Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, with husband Mike Fisher and regularly posts updates of them celebrating their milestones on her social media platforms.

In 2016, the singer opened up about her life after becoming a parent, sharing, "It's changed me as a person."

"I'm happier. I'm in a better mood a lot of the time," she said. "[Isaiah will] be watching cartoons and I'll be watching him. I'm completely in love. I love it when he's sleepy and I get to hold him and smell him. He doesn't know I'm staring at him and being all googly-eyed!"

Speaking with People in 2017, Underwood discussed the importance of balancing work and motherhood.

"I remember when we first found out we were gonna have [Isaiah], it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,' " she said at the time. "But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise -- that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about."

What to know about Carrie Underwood's 2 kids

Isaiah Michael Fisher

Carrie Underwood with her husband, Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah Michael Fisher attend the ceremony honoring Carrie Underwood with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fam, Sept. 20, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Born Feb. 27, 2015, in Tennessee, Isaiah is Underwood and Fisher's first child together. The singer announced the arrival of her son on Instagram at the time by posting a picture of the newborn's hand.

"Tiny hands and tiny feet…" she captioned the post. "God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born on February 27. Welcome to the world, sweet angel!"

During her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2019, Underwood said her son loved being on tour with her at the age of 4, explaining, "He's such a people guy. So he's living the dream."

By the age of 5, Isaiah made his singing debut after being featured on Underwood's rendition of "Little Drummer Boy," one of the tracks from her Christmas album, "Gift."

Isaiah has a knack for sports. In 2021, Underwood shared that Isaiah made his baseball debut via an Instagram post.

"I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey! #ProudMom #KidCanHit ❤️," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Jacob Bryan Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Sara Kauss/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their second child Jacob on Jan. 21, 2019, in Tennessee. The couple announced the Jacob's birth in an Instagram post, sharing cute photos of themselves and Isaiah holding the newborn.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" she captioned the post at the time. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…."

On Jacob's second birthday in 2021, Underwood wrote a heartfelt note to him on Instagram, recalling the "long, hard road in order to one day hold you."

"Today you are two. You are silly and strong," she continued. "You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy! ❤️."

Earlier this year, the country singer celebrated Jacob on his birthday in an Instagram post.

The post featured a carousel of images and videos of Jacob playing hockey on a frozen pond. One image also shows a panda and basketball-themed birthday cake with Jacob's name written on it.

"A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!!" Underwood wrote in the caption at the time. "Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!!"

"Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn't have wanted it any other way! #blessed #hockey #12 #HappyBirthday #DudePerfect," she added.