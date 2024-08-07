Clay Aiken's look-alike son Parker is all grown up.
The 15-year-old joined his dad and other family members on Tuesday's episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" on ABC.
As Aiken introduced each of his family members on the show, he said of his son, "This is my son Parker making his TV debut."
Aiken and his family -- which also included his mom, brother and Parker's mom -- faced off against music producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee.
Both Aiken and McPhee are past runners-up on "American Idol," Aiken on season 2 of the hit singing competition show and McPhee on season 5.
Aiken also revealed a closer connection between the two families when he introduced his own on the show.
Parker's mom, Jaymes Foster, is David Foster's sister, according to Aiken.
"David's sister Jaymes is on the right team. She wanted to win tonight," he said, with a laugh.
Others competing on the Foster family team included Amy Foster, Adriana McPhee and Brandon Jenner.
Aiken told E! News in May that despite Parker's musical genes, he so far has not shown interest in pursuing a career in the music industry.
"He's chosen a different path," Aiken said. "He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I'm excited for him."
Aiken added that he plans to support Parker in whatever path he chooses for himself, saying, "I think you have to do your best not to make plans for them, because they will always do something different."
