"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott shared that his 5-month-old baby daughter can now tell him apart from his twin brother Jonathan Scott.
During his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Thursday alongside his twin brother, Drew Scott gushed over his baby daughter whom he welcomed with his wife Linda Phan earlier this year in May. The couple also shares 2-year-old son, Parker.
"Piper, she's a little sweetheart," he said before quipping that "we have Parker and Piper, PMP Music Factory I call them."
Drew Scott shared that Piper is "so different" than Parker.
"Parker's only two years earlier but I forgot everything I learned with him so it's like starting over again fresh," he explained, adding that Parker also finds his brother Jonathan Scott to be "the funniest person on the planet."
Drew Scott also revealed that his daughter Piper "is now starting to recognize it's not me," when she is with his twin.
"I'm gonna spoil that girl," added Jonathan Scott, referring to his plan for his niece during the interview.
Jonathan Scott went on to discuss the fun time he spends with both his nephew and niece.
"Parker, as soon as I show up, he's so excited, he wants to dance with me and read," he said. "Now Piper has officially started to recognize me because, for the first several months, she was confused as to why daddy shaved."
He continued, "But now she smiles and she's so excited and I can tell already. Our kids are 7 and 9, boy and a girl as well and like I am the goof."
"I am a total immature clown but I'm going to bring all that energy as well to that house," he added.
Jonathan Scott is a father figure to his fiancée Zooey Deschanel's son Charlie and daughter Elsie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.