Drew Scott and Linda Phan are now parents of two!
On Wednesday, the "Property Brothers" star and his wife announced via Drew and his twin brother Jonathan Scott's website the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Piper Rae who was born on May 21.
"We are over the moon," Drew shared. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."
In addition to Piper, Drew and Phan are also parents to their 2-year-old son, Parker.
Giving an update on how Parker reacted to the new addition to their family, Drew said, "He's curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous."
"We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours," he added.
Drew also discussed his eagerness about being a girl dad.
"It's actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad," he said on the website. "Some people say that it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper."
He continued, "I was proud that in the past two years, Parker had never peed on me while changing him…Piper has already peed on me twice!"
When it comes to parenting, Drew said he and Phan are planning "to be as involved as possible in their early years."
"Playing, adventures, school activities, coaching, whatever they love. We'll be there," he said.
Drew and Phan first shared the news that they were expecting their second child earlier this year through an Instagram post.
The couple have been married for five years, having tied the knot in a destination wedding in Italy in 2018. They welcomed their first child Parker on May 12, 2022.