A new video clip proves that Dwayne Johnson might just be the ultimate "girl dad."
The actor shared a funny and adorable Instagram post on Saturday, featuring a makeover session from two of his daughters: 9-year-old Jasmine and 6-year-old Tiana.
Set to the song "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel, the video shows Johnson covered in makeup -- including bright pink lipstick on his lips and face. He is also shown wearing clip-on heart-shaped earrings.
His daughters are giggling audibly in the background.
"What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, 'Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you' and me saying — 'yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym,'" he wrote in the caption. "#hellodarknessmyoldfriend#papabearduties 1-18-25 (hey I know they won't always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they're older, but they'll always be my baby girls so I'll take this abuse all day long - bring it on 🤣🥰)."
"The disrespect of breaking lipstick 💄 on my head 👨🏽🦲 and then painting it with nail polish 💅🏾," he added, describing one of the moments that takes place in the video.
Johnson's followers and celebrity friends also chimed in the comment section.
"You're beautiful 👏🤣😍," Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote.
Meanwhile, Viola Davis commented, "You are a blessed man🙏🏿❤️❤️❤️."
Johnson shares Jasmine and Tiana with his wife, Lauren Hashian. He is also a dad to 23-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.
Aside from the makeover video, Johnson regularly shares glimpses of his life as a dad on his social media account. Those include pranks made by his daughters.
The actor has also opened up in the past about being a dad. In one post to mark Father's Day, the actor wrote: "Happy Father's Day 👑❤️ to my fellow fathers, taking care of your families with the work you put in with your own two hands, having pride in your name and being that shining example to your kids that having a relentless work ethic and being a kind, good hearted, decent human really matters in this life."
"And to my fellow fathers out there, who send a special Heavenly Father's Day to our dads in heaven. Whether you had an amazing relationship or (like me), that shit was complicated - let's raise our glass and try to remember the good stuff," he added in the post. "Happy Father's Day, men."