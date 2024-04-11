Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a 10-year-old boy who climbed into a chimney, and became stuck.

The boy, who was not identified, climbed out of a second-floor window of his family's home in Whitman, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Once on the roof of the home, he then climbed into the chimney, where he became stuck from the waist down, the department told ABC News in a statement.

Firefighters in Whitman, Massachusetts, helped rescue a boy who became stuck in the chimney of his family's home. Karen Boyd

Karen Boyd, who lives next door to the boy and his family, said she looked up and was "shocked" to see her young neighbor in the chimney of his home.

"I was just shocked when I looked up and saw him hanging out of that chimney," Boyd told WCVB-TV, an ABC affiliate station in Boston. "It's not like I could catch him if he fell. I mean, he was very high up on that roof."

The boy's father, whose name was not shared publicly, told WCVB-TV he was at work when he received a phone call from his other son, who told him he watched his brother climb onto the roof.

The father said he told his son to call 911 and then rushed home.

By the time he arrived home, the Whitman Fire Department had already responded to the house.

Using ladders, firefighters reached the boy on the roof and pulled him out of the chimney, according to the fire department.

The boy was able to be transported from the roof "without incident," and was not injured, the fire department said.