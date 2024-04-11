A heart-pounding beach rescue was recently caught on camera as an emergency crew rushed to save an unconscious man off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies said 21-year-old Felipe Desouza was in the water with a friend on March 30 in an unstaffed area when they were caught up in a rip current.

According to officials, the water carried Desouza about 100 yards off New Smyrna Beach.

Desouza's friend called 911 and told first responders that Desouza couldn't swim.

Lifeguard Dalton Smith of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue was one of the rescuers who responded.

"One of the gentlemen ... was on [a body board and] was too tired to walk himself so I was carrying him out of the water, and he let me know that his friend was still in the water," Smith recalled.

Smith and two other lifeguards rushed to Desouza and pulled him to shore.

Body camera footage picked up the frantic scene after Desouza was pulled from the water.

Bodycamera footage shows first responders rescuing Felipe Desouza from a rip current, March 30, 2024, off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Volusia Sheriff's Office

Officials performed chest compressions before they quickly moved Desouza into an ambulance.

Ty Tarnow was one of the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department paramedics on the scene trying to revive Desouza.

"We had no idea this young man was going to pull through," Tarnow said.

Tarnow said it took minutes to get Desouza's pulse as they arrived at a nearby hospital.

Rip currents cause 80% of coastline rescues, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

First responders reunited with Felipe Desouza after they rescued him from a rip current, March 30, 2024, off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Volusia County Beaches

"I personally worked five drownings last year and none of them came to the positive end of this one did," Smith said.

The rescue team called Desouza's rescue and survival a miracle. They reunited with the young man on April 4.

"We're obviously very happy for the outcome. It was great to see him," Smith said.

Desouza is expected to make a full recovery.