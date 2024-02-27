When Mia Amabile got engaged to Alex Rudolph, her future father-in-law sent her a congratulatory text message that has since gone viral after Amabile shared it on TikTok.

"My Dearest Mia, Now that it is official, I wanted to take a moment to directly and personally tell you how overjoyed we all are to have you become an official member of our family, and us of yours!" the text message from Doug Rudolph began. "We have loved you from the moment we met you, and could always see that you and Alex were absolutely meant to be together forever!"

Mia Amabile and Alex Rudolph got engaged last November. Courtesy of Mia Amabile

The elder Rudolph continued, "The most important thing is that you guys clearly unconditionally love each other, and take care of each other, and this is by far the most important thing that ever matters!"

"We are so greatly looking forward to all of the amazing times we will get to spend together," he wrote, before signing off, "All our love, Doug."

After her engagement, Mia Amabile received a heartfelt text message from Doug Rudolph, her future father-in-law. Courtesy of Mia Amabile

In the caption of her TikTok post, which has since garnered more than 3.7 million views and 431,000 likes, Amabile wrote, "I mean… what a role model for my future husband!!!!!"

Social media users flocked to the comments, calling Doug Rudolph the best example of a future in-law.

"I was done after 'My dearest Mia,'" one person wrote.

"DOUG IM A PUDDLE😭😭😭," another commented, to which Amabile responded, "😭😭 wish I recorded what he said to me on the phone."

Amabile told "Good Morning America" she is "overjoyed" that others online are loving her "little story."