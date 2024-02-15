A heartwarming moment between a father and his daughter, while he helped style her hair, has gone viral on TikTok with 9 million views and counting.

Taliah Noir told "Good Morning America" she had been recording a tutorial video for her TikTok page and was trying out a new hairstyle when her father, Michael Noir, checked in on her and gave her a heartfelt mood boost in the process.

"I was doing a hairstyle that I had never tried on myself before and I was anxious and annoyed and kind of frustrated with it," the 21-year-old recalled. "But my dad, he always checks in on me if I'm home throughout the day and ... he came in at the right time and said the nice things."

Taliah Noir was recording a new hair tutorial for her TikTok when her father Michael Noir checked in on her and started helping her style her hair. During the process, Michael Noir shared a sweet message with her that she caught on camera. @taliahnoir/TikTok

Michael Noir, Taliah's dad and a father of two, said during the impromptu interaction, he wanted Taliah, whom he calls his "best friend," to realize her self-worth.

"We were just having a conversation and she was telling me that she was feeling a little bit of self-doubt; she was feeling a little bit down," the father of two said. "And it's always been important to me, no matter what I'm feeling as a father, to make sure that my girls will never feel less than."

The Noir family live in Atlanta. Courtesy of Taliah Noir

Aside from being father and daughter, Michael and Taliah Noir said they’re also each other’s best friends. Courtesy of Taliah Noir

In their short but powerful interaction, Taliah tells her dad that she feels her hair line "looks weird," but Michael Noir tells her it "looks great" while brushing her hair and encourages her to "feel confident because you're extremely beautiful."

Taliah Noir said the hairstyle her dad helped her with – a slicked-back ponytail with hair extensions – turned out “really cute” in the end. Courtesy of Taliah Noir

Although her father is normally a "private person," Taliah Noir said she wanted to share their exchange to spread the message that everyone has their own inner beauty and should embrace it.

"When people see that video, I hope that they know that they have a safe space and that they're loved. And that even in the times where you're not feeling your most beautiful or you're not feeling confident, that you still have beauty [and] you are amazing in every way," she said. "You're extraordinary. You're beautiful. I want people to feel like that."

Taliah and Michael Noir share a “great” relationship and Taliah Noir calls their close bond a “blessing.” Courtesy of Taliah Noir

It's a message Michael Noir said he wants others to realize as well and although he's "overwhelmed" by how much the video has spread, he hopes its impact can be a positive one.

"Just know that you're beautiful," he said. "If there's anything that I want anyone to know is that regardless of the circumstances, regardless of anything that's happening in your life, you are loved."