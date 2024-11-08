Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showered their daughter Kaavia with love and praises on her 6th birthday in a joint Instagram post.
To celebrate the milestone on Thursday, the couple shared a series of recent and throwback photos and videos of themselves and Kaavia from various moments in their lives together.
"Miss Kaavia James Union Wade is 6 today!!!" they wrote in the caption. "You are a miracle who has blessed everyone with your kindness, compassion, elite humor, intelligence and your loving soul."
"You are a gift to your family, blood and chosen, and so many people across the world," they continued. "We love you beyond measure and we celebrate your cute little self daily!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN KAAVIA!!!"
Earlier this year, Wade and Union, who run Kaavia's official Instagram page, shared an adorable video post on April 25 featuring clips of Union's scenes from "Bring It On" spliced together with shots of Kaavia in "Bring It On" cheer gear.
"Who did it best? 😂," the caption read. "Bring It On: Kaav's Version (2024)."
The video track was overlaid with the "Go Toros" cheer chant featured in the 2000 comedy film about dueling cheer squads.
The post featured multiple shots -- some including Union -- of Kaavia dancing in her cheer gear.
Wade and Union welcomed Kaavia on Nov. 7, 2018, via surrogate.
In addition to Kaavia, Wade is also a dad to son Zaire and daughter Zaya whom he shares with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches as well as son Xavier whom he shares with "Basketball Wives" star Aja Metoyer.
The former NBA star is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris.