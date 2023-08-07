Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade shared a sweet video over the weekend of their daughter Kaavia's dance recital.
The video shows Union helping their 4-year-old get ready for the recital, with adorable scenes of Kaavia performing during the recital and the heartwarming moment they embraced and congratulated her following the performance.
"Every Black girl deserves her flowers," the duo captioned their post.
Their post was flooded with supportive comments from the couple's fans and friends.
Union and Wade run a popular Instagram account for their daughter, which is filled with funny family moments, female figures who inspire Kaavia and more.
Union married Wade in 2014 and is stepmother to his three children from previous relationships.