Gabrielle Union made New York City her runway this week while promoting her latest film, "The Perfect Find."

The actress showed off her on-trend style while donning several versatile looks on the red carpet and during TV appearances.

She kicked off her stylish appearances with a black and white printed midi dress from Marni's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

PHOTO: Gabrielle Union is seen on June 12, 2023 in New York.
She was styled for her three days of press in the city by Thomas Christos Kikis.

Union followed that look with a more simple but equally elegant black halter dress.

PHOTO: Gabrielle Union out and about on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
The actress then embraced a pop of pink in her wardrobe when she donned a bright Versace blazer dress.

PHOTO: Gabrielle Union is seen leaving the 'Good Morning America' Show on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
During her trip, she also wore a few monochromatic looks -- including a gray Michael Kors outfit from the label's Fall/Winter 2023 collection and an all-white look that she completed with a special edition, beige, orange and blue Prada bag.

PHOTO: Gabrielle Union is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' Show on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
PHOTO: Gabrielle Union is seen on June 14, 2023 in New York City.
For the world premiere of "The Perfect Find" at Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday night, the actress wore a light brown Prada minidress that featured embellishments.

PHOTO: Gabrielle Union attends "The Perfect Find" World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca Center of Performing Arts on June 14, 2023 in New York City.
