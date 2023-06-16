Gabrielle Union made New York City her runway this week while promoting her latest film, "The Perfect Find."
The actress showed off her on-trend style while donning several versatile looks on the red carpet and during TV appearances.
She kicked off her stylish appearances with a black and white printed midi dress from Marni's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
She was styled for her three days of press in the city by Thomas Christos Kikis.
Union followed that look with a more simple but equally elegant black halter dress.
The actress then embraced a pop of pink in her wardrobe when she donned a bright Versace blazer dress.
During her trip, she also wore a few monochromatic looks -- including a gray Michael Kors outfit from the label's Fall/Winter 2023 collection and an all-white look that she completed with a special edition, beige, orange and blue Prada bag.
For the world premiere of "The Perfect Find" at Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday night, the actress wore a light brown Prada minidress that featured embellishments.