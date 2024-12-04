The 2024 "Good Morning America" family Christmas card is here!
This year's card, taken by "GMA" stills photographer Heidi Gutman, features Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer and is inspired by a TikTok photo box trend.
The trend, which has gone viral on the social media platform in recent months, involves using a cardboard box as a DIY photo booth and photoshopping each individual photo booth snapshot together later in a grid format.
"It's our own version of 'The Brady Bunch,'" Spencer said of this year's card. "America, there you have it!"
Gutman said the photo box trend is easy to do at home and customizable with different props and string lights.
"This is so much fun. For this one, we use the iPhone … because just about everybody has a camera on their phone, so it's really easy to use," Gutman said. "We use the non-LED lights with it, because it seems better with the iPhone, and then we use a ring light, set on a warm setting, to brighten up faces."
If sending out holiday Christmas cards is still on your to-do list, these last-minute tips from Take Aim Photography owners Amy Trahant and Lisa Bousquet will have you taking your own picture-perfect photos in no time.
Pick the right location
The best location for photos is near a light source that illuminates people and the subjects. For example, face toward a sun-lit window instead of standing behind it.
"Location is one thing," Bousquet said Wednesday on "GMA." "We tell people to get outside."
"If you do stay inside, use the window as your light," Bousquet continued.
Choose comfortable clothes
When it comes to photo-worthy outfits, consider what you and your family's style is and what everyone likes to wear in the first place.
"It doesn't have to be stressful. Look at catalogs. I remember when I was first starting out, I thought it was going to be hard, and then I picked up a J. Crew catalog. I was like, 'Oh, they already did the homework. I can do that,'" Trahant said.
"Look at Pinterest, look at Instagram, look all over the place. They're there. The work's already been done. Get inspired by it. You don't have to think so hard," Trahant continued.
Don't be afraid of AI
Artificial intelligence has changed the landscape of photography in recent years, and if you're interested in giving it a try, Trahant and Bousquet say to go for it.
"I love photography, but AI is here, and I'm embracing it," Trahant said. "With a click of a button, I can turn myself into a Disney character. I do it to all my friends, bring [my iPhone] to dinner parties."
Trahant receommends trying easy-to-use AI apps such as ToonMe and PicCollage.
Remember to pose and try adding props
Posing might not come naturally to everyone, but Bousquet and Trahant suggest keeping poses simple.
"We connect people," Bousquet said, demonstrating by putting her arm around her Take Aim Photography co-owner.
"We use props a lot," she added.
Trahant agreed. "Props are just fun," she said.