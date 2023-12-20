The Roll family of Austin, Texas, is sprinkling a little movie magic and a lot of pink into their annual Christmas card tradition.

Photographer Olympia Roll, her husband Frank, their daughter Meadow and family dog Millie are known for going all out for their Christmas cards -- and this year was no exception, as the family took a page from the 2023 blockbuster movie, "Barbie."

Their holiday tradition began in 2015 when Olympia Roll won a family Christmas card photo shoot with fellow photographer and friend Eric Doggett. The session motivated the family to make their own creations with a fun twist.

"We just started doing it ourselves with whatever inspired us," Olympia Roll told ABC News.

The secret to a killer Christmas card, the family said, is imagination.

For previous cards, the Rolls have transformed into characters from pop culture phenomena including "The Walking Dead" (2016) and "Stranger Things" (2019), and poked fun at the '80s with an awkward family photo card (2021). In 2022, they dressed up as characters from the HBO series "House of the Dragon."

2022 Christmas card theme, "House of the Dragon" Olympia Roll, lead photographer at Korey Howell Photography Group

This year, the family traded dragons for dream houses, drawing inspiration from pop culture sensation "Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig, which premiered back in July and starred Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

"'Barbie' really just kind of resonated with us," Olympia Roll said.

2015 Christmas card theme, "Battlestar Galactica" Olympia Roll, lead photographer at Korey Howell Photography Group

When the family shared the photos on social media, their "Barbieland" card became an instant hit. The Roll family said they're simply happy to deliver.

"It's exciting, you know," Frank Roll said. "It makes us happy to make other people happy, so we're just glad everyone can enjoy it with us."