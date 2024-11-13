A little encouragement or reminder can go a long way, and one woman is determined to make sure her grandmother feels supported.
Corrie Sterling-Mundy regularly shares videos of herself on TikTok caring for her grandmother, who has dementia. One recent TikTok video post, which has garnered over 17,000 views, shows Sterling-Mundy doing her grandmother's hair and reminding her beloved "momom" that she is beautiful.
"Can you look up in the mirror for me? That's you! You're beautiful! Don't you think so?" Sterling-Mundy says to her grandmother in the video clip.
After her grandmother replies, "OK, I guess," Sterling-Mundy repeats the message.
"You are beautiful! C'mon, say it," she encourages her grandmother.
"I'm beautiful," her grandmother says.
"Don't ever think it, not for one second, that you aren't beautiful, OK? Because you are," Sterling-Mundy then tells her grandmother. "You're beautiful inside where it counts and outside, momom."
In text overlaid on the video, Sterling-Mundy added that her grandmother was a big influence on her when she was younger, and now, she wants to make sure she shows her grandmother the support she needs going forward.
"I'll never stop reminding her of her beauty. This woman played a major role in shaping the way I think of myself. Now, it's my turn to remind her in moments of doubt," Sterling-Mundy wrote. "The most beautiful human I know, my momom, the beautiful Sandra Lee."