What's the next best thing to hearing the words "I do" on your wedding day?
For one mom in Texas, it was hearing her young son tell her she looked beautiful.
Alexis Marie Helzer was taking family photos at her wedding this month when her 2-year-old son Aasyn gave her the compliment.
"Mom, you're beautiful," Aasyn told his mom, as he pointed at Helzer in her wedding dress.
As Helzer started to tear up, Aasyn repeated his compliment, telling her two more times, "Mom, you're beautiful."
Even Helzer's now-husband Aaron got teary at the moment, saying, "That might make me cry."
Helzer shared the adorable moment on TikTok -- where it quickly went viral -- and in an Instagram post, writing, "No words needed for this sweet boy."
Helzer's wedding photographers, Jett & Jo Photo and Film, also shared the moment on Instagram, where it also went viral.
"So happy we caught this sweet moment during family photo time," the photographers captioned the video. "This is just another example of why we highly recommend mic’ing you up for your wedding day!"
Editor's note: This was originally published on May 18, 2023.