Gwyneth Paltrow and her former husband, Chris Martin, came together to support the society debut of their daughter, Apple Martin.
Over the weekend, the Oscar-winner shared photos and a video from her recent trip to Paris, where her family attended Le Bal des Débutantes in honor of her eldest daughter.
In one photo, Paltrow and Apple Martin pose for a mirror selfie, with the younger donning a strapless blue gown for her debutante ball.
Another photo captures Paltrow, Chris Martin, their son Moses Martin, and Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, all elegantly dressed for the occasion.
“A special long weekend in Paris 💙,” the actress wrote in the caption.
Held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, Le Bal des Débutantes is an exclusive annual event introducing young women from prominent families into society while raising funds for charity.
The tradition dates back to the 18th century, with a classic version running in France from 1957 to 1973 before its modern revival in 1994, according to the event's official website.
Martin and Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2016.
In an interview with Glamour in 2016, Paltrow reflected on co-parenting with Martin sharing that they are able to set aside their differences to do "what's best for the kids."
"We put a lot of thought into how to do it so that the damage would be minimized," she explained of the split at the time. "We'll have a weekend all together; holidays, we're together. We're still very much a family, even though we don't have a romantic relationship. He's like my brother."
After marrying her current husband Brad Falchuk in 2018, Paltrow also embraced her role as a stepmom to his kids, Isabella and Brody Falchuk, from a previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.