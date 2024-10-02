HGTV star Jasmine Roth gave her fans a glimpse into the moment when she "almost birthed" her daughter on the side of the highway.
Earlier this week, the host of "Help! I Wrecked My House" revealed the arrival of her newborn who was born on Sept. 7, noting that Darla arrived a month earlier than her due date.
"After 2 weeks in the NICU, we are home and happy. Can't wait to share more. 😘😘," she captioned the Instagram post alongside a picture of herself with her husband Brett Roth and their baby daughter at what appeared to be a hospital.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jasmine Roth detailed the journey of welcoming Darla and shared photos from behind the scenes, saying in the caption that her baby daughter arrived in "the most dramatic fashion."
"She interrupted mine and @brettrothofficial's 11 year wedding anniversary dinner and was almost birthed on the side of the highway as we tried to make our way to the hospital," Jasmine Roth wrote. "We spent 15 days in the NICU with her where we lovingly joked that she really took advantage of all the amenities - making sure she tried everything from a body warmer, to oxygen support, a feeding tube, some light therapy…the list goes on."
"Last week we got to bring her home and her big sister finally got to hold her - which was the best!" she continued. "Can't wait to share what's next for our little family. 😘."
One photo from her post shows Jasmine Roth getting carted into the ambulance on the side of the highway. Another features her giving a thumbs-up while being helped by firefighters, and a third image shows her cradling the newborn in her arms.
In her personal essay published on People last month, Jasmine Roth said, since being home, "Darla has grown and thrived."
"She snuggles, she smiles and she's become part of our family," she wrote. "And while none of our birth story went the way I hoped, I've accepted it and I'm grateful for the experience. And looking on the bright side, we now have another really great story to reminisce about on our anniversary next year."
In addition to Darla, Jasmine Roth and Brett Roth are also parents to their four-year-old daughter Hazel Lynn. The couple have been married since 2013.