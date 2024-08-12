Zooey Deschanel is getting sentimental about her relationship with fiance Jonathan Scott.
The "New Girl" actress shared a slideshow of images to Instagram over the weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of her first date with the "Property Brothers" star.
"5 years ago today I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person," she wrote. "Here we are and he's still making me smile every day. 😍."
Most photos in Deschanel's post show off Scott's goofy side, plus there are a few sweet selfies of the pair together.
This relationship milestone comes shortly after the couple announced their engagement in June.
In a joint Instagram post shared at the time, Deschanel showed off her engagement ring as she and Scott smiled at the camera.
"Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰," they wrote in the caption.