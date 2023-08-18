Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating their engagement in the City of Light.
In a joint Instagram post Scott and Deschanel shared on Thursday, the “Property Brothers” star and “New Girl” actress are seen in a photo spending a moment together along the Seine river with the Eiffel Tower behind them.
They also shared a selfie of both of them.
“Amour de ma vie,” they captioned the post, which translates to “love of my life.”
Their Parisian adventure comes just three days after they announced the news of their engagement.
“Forever starts now!!!” they wrote in the caption of a photo that featured the two of them with Deschanel showing off her engagement ring.
Scott and Deschanel appeared to publicly confirm their relationship in late 2019. The duo met while filming the Apple TV+ series “Carpool Karaoke” earlier that same year.
Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012, and Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2020.
She and Pechenik share two children: Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6.
Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.