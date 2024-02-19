The youngest Decker baby is here.

Jessie James Decker announced the arrival of and shared two photos with her youngest child in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24 💙," the singer-songwriter and cookbook author wrote in the caption.

Jessie James Decker shared this image to her Instagram, Feb. 18, 2024, following the birth of her newborn baby. Jessie James Decker via Instagram

In the first photo, Decker cradles baby Denver and looks toward the camera while dad, former NFL football player Eric Decker, looks down fondly at his son. Decker also shared a second snapshot of Denver sleeping in a onesie.

Jessie James Decker shared thisi mage of her newborn baby to her Instagram, Feb. 18, 2024. Jessie James Decker via Intsagram

Decker has been sharing photos during her pregnancy on social media and her family hosted a baby shower for "baby Decker" last month ahead of his arrival.

"They told me # 1 this baby boy deserves to be celebrated. And # 2, you haven't had a baby in 6 years and you have nothing so we are doing it. I said ok, do something small and I'mnot registering … well as you can see they don't do small!!" Decker shared of the celebration in a January Instagram post.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker attend 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The mom of four has also been relishing in motherhood and wrote in an Instagram post last July that "being a mom is my greatest joy in life." She also called her family the "loves" of her life in another post shared last week.

Denver is the fourth child for Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, a former NFL wide receiver.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the Miami Dolphins vs the New York Jets "Black Friday" game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Pereira/Getty Images

The couple married back in 2013 and are also parents to three older kids – Vivianne Rose, 9, Eric Jr., 8 and Forrest Bradley, 5.