Joanna Gaines revealed what she called an "odd tradition" after giving birth to each of her five kids.
The star of HGTV series "Fixer Upper" shared a clip on Instagram earlier this month from her show "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines" in which she shared a meal she requested from the hospital cafeteria after giving birth to all her children whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines.
In the video to promote the new episode of the show, Joanna Gaines said, "It became an odd tradition that when I would have a baby at the hospital, you stayed the night, and for me it was like, 'I just gave birth to an 8 pound human. I need to eat some food,' and chicken cordon bleu was always my choice from the cafeteria."
The TV personality also went on to make a joke about her hospital stay, "I know that it's not a good thing when you're in the hospital but anytime I had to or I have had to have gone to the hospital, there are two things I look forward to, chicken cordon bleu and anesthesia."
"Oh and the baby… I love meeting the baby," she continued followed by a laugh.
"Every time I've delivered a baby, I've ordered the same meal from the hospital cafeteria: Chicken Cordon Bleu," she wrote in the caption. "I'm sharing my take on this classic French dish this Sunday @ 1p/12c."
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are parents to three sons and two daughters: Drake, Crew, Duke, Emmie Kay and Ella Rose.
Last November, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and opened up about their relationship in an interview with People Magazine, calling it "the second part of our marriage."
"Jo and I are in this beautiful moment," Chip Gaines said at the time. "We're evolving into each other."
"As we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip," Joanna Gaines explained. "And Chip is more like me."
"We've had so much change in our lives, and the proof is there," she added. "Change is hard, but it's always beautiful."
Over the years, fans of the couple have seen them flip homes on their hit reality television series "Fixer Upper." The Gainses have also built the Magnolia brand together, which includes a quarterly lifestyle magazine, Magnolia Journal, a lifestyle collection called "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia," and a coffee shop, Magnolia Press, in Waco, Texas.
In 2022, they launched the cable channel Magnolia Television Network, which is a rebranding of the DIY Network. They kicked off the launch of the network on "Good Morning America."