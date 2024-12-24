Jodie Turner-Smith has filed a petition requesting that the court require her estranged husband Joshua Jackson to pay her both child and spousal support. Turner-Smith alleges that Jackson has not provided child or spousal support since she filed to dissolve their marriage in October 2023.
According to court documents filed on Monday, Dec. 23, in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by ABC News, Turner-Smith claims the "Dawson's Creek" star has not paid child support for their 4-year-old daughter, Juno, since the couple separated.
The "Acolyte" actress is seeking retroactive payments of $8,543 per month in child support and $28,641 per month in spousal support, both dating back to October 2023.
She is also requesting that Jackson cover $250,000 in legal and forensic accounting fees.
Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October 2023 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents.
In the court document on Dec. 23, she states that she and Jackson "have shared an equal timeshare pursuant to a 50-50 custody schedule for Juno, irrespective of our demanding work and travel schedules."
During their marriage, she claimed to have spent "a significant amount of time as the primary caretaker to Juno while Josh continued to advance in his acting career," adding that Jackson also "made more money than me and at times, significantly more."
Turner-Smith also states that she has tried her "best to keep the situation amicable and resolve the pending financial matters to take as much pressure off our daughter in the interim" since filing for divorce.
"I have done everything I can to meet Josh halfway on every issue, to no avail," she continued. "All I have asked for since the inception of this matter is to be allowed to maintain the strong relationship between Juno and me while managing a full-time work schedule to support our daughter and myself."
She added, "Josh has run up my attorney's fees and forensic accounting costs and has made this dissolution far more difficult than necessary. At this point, it is clear that Josh is unwilling to negotiate reasonable pendente lite spousal and child support payments to me, and I am left with no choice but to seek this Court's intervention and file the instant motion."
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Turner-Smith and Jackson for comment but did not hear back immediately.
Earlier this year, Turner-Smith opened up about her divorce from Jackson.
"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she told The Sunday Times in February. "And that's OK."
"The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children," she added at the time.