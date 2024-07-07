John Stamos and his son, Billy, are an iconic duo!
The "Full House" star shared a video to his Instagram Saturday, featuring himself and his 6-year-old son teaming up for a performance together.
In the sweet clip, the father-son duo can be seen showing off their skills, playing drums during the The Beach Boys' show in Michigan on Friday.
Billy is seen next to Stamos onstage, wearing headphones as he helps play the drums for a performance of the band's 1966 hit, "Good Vibrations."
"Had a little help from my son BILLY on good vibrations last night - Wasn't it nice! @thebeachboys," Stamos wrote in the caption.
Stamos shares Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, welcomed their son in April 2018.
This isn't the first time Stamos and Billy have shared a moment onstage together.
In March 2023, the actor posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Billy with a guitar while performing with The Beach Boys.
Stamos is currently hitting the road with the band on their Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of their album of the same name.