John Stamos is hitting the road with The Beach Boys this summer.
The "Full House" alum -- who has a longstanding relationship with the band -- will join The Beach Boys for a string of dates on their Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of their album of the same name.
Stamos will perform on dates from May 30 to June 20, July 5 to July 7 and August 30 to Sept. 1 at venues across the country.
"I believe their songs have been patiently waiting for this moment, perfectly timed to uplift spirits, especially when needed the most," the "ER" alum said in a statement. "I'm humbled that I get to be part of something truly special, something bigger than ourselves."
He continued, "You must see The Beach Boys ASAP! It's an unforgettable opportunity to remind everyone of the massive power music holds to heal and unite. Together, they continue to captivate audiences, honoring the timeless appeal of America's Band, The Beach Boys."
The announcement comes after Stamos -- who first performed with The Beach Boys on July 4, 1985 -- joined The Beach Boys at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival.
An all-new documentary on the band, "The Beach Boys," will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 24.
