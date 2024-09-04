Mindy Kaling marked her son Spencer's 4th birthday with a sweet tribute and fun party.
The actress shared a series of photos in an Instagram post on Tuesday featuring herself and Spencer, whose face isn't shown, from his car-themed birthday celebration.
One photo shows Spencer riding on a small car on what appeared to be a mini race track, another shows him sitting in front of a red car cake with his name written on it.
One other snap features Spencer and Kaling in their pajamas hanging out in what appeared to be his room while the boy can be seen opening up his gifts.
"Happy Birthday to my number one guy, Spencer Kaling (who woke up this morning and said "I had a great night's sleep and now I'm four!") 🚗🚗🚗," she wrote in the caption.
The celebration comes after Kaling revealed in June that she gave birth to another daughter Anne earlier this year.
"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post at the time to mark her 45th birthday. "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."
"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life," she added. "I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"
In July, she shared a glimpse of her newborn daughter in one of the photos from her Fourth of July celebration post on Instagram.
In addition to Spencer and Anne, Kaling is also a mom to daughter Katherine, whom she welcomed in 2017.
In 2021, she opened up in an interview with "Good Morning America," sharing that she feels "so much more happy and confident after having children."
"In each subsequent year of my life, I'm just feeling happier and happier, and I am amazed by that," she said at the time.