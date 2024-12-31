Mindy Kaling offered a rare look at her pregnancy journey.
In an Instagram post reflecting on her 2024 milestones on Tuesday, the actress included a previously unseen clip of herself in February, proudly showing off her baby bump while pregnant with her daughter, Anne.
The video shows Kaling placing her hand on her pregnant belly while wearing a pink button-down shirt and gray sweatpants.
Kaling also shared an adorable moment of Anne, whom she welcomed earlier this year, crawling on the grass in a pink onesie.
In June of this year, Kaling revealed in an Instagram post to celebrate her 45th birthday that she gave birth to Anne in late February.
"She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined,” she wrote in the caption at the time. "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,"
"I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” she added. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"
In addition to Anne, Kaling is also a mom to daughter Katherine, whom she welcomed in 2017 and son Spencer whom she welcomed in 2020.
While Kaling remains private about her children and personal life, she has been open about her deep love for motherhood.
In a 2021 interview with "Good Morning America," she shared how having children brought her a newfound sense of joy and confidence.
"In each subsequent year of my life, I'm just feeling happier and happier, and I am amazed by that," she said at the time.