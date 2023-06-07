"I really think that there's no way for the child care centers or the camps to honestly charge less. I mean, I worked at a daycare. I made $10 an hour. If they would have paid me more than that, I don't know how the parents would have afforded to send their kids there. So the solution truly needs to come from the government. There is no other option. I mean, vote for policies that support families," the mom of four said.