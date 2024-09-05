A 7-month-old had the best reaction when she received her first pair of glasses.
Dana Dettmer shared a TikTok video of her daughter Pita getting a pair of pink glasses, and it has quickly gone viral, with over 6 million views since Aug. 7.
In the clip, Pita looks around inquisitively and then breaks into a sweet smile as she notices the people around her more clearly.
Dettmer told "Good Morning America" she had noticed Pita had been tilting her head to the side "quite often."
The mom said she mentioned her observation to Pita's pediatrician, who suggested taking the baby to a chiropractor but after several visits, the issue wasn't going away. Dettmer said she then consulted an optometrist.
"I work for an optometrist, so I mentioned it to him one day, and he thought it was probably wise to have her vision checked as she may be tilting her head to overcompensate for not being able to see as well," Dettmer explained.
Dettmer said she wore glasses herself as a baby, and after considering the optometrist's suggestion, she decided to have Pita's vision checked.
"Sure enough, during her eye exam, they found [that Pita needed corrective lenses] and would benefit from wearing glasses," Dettmer said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends parents and caregivers keep an eye out on kids' eye health as children's eyes can change quickly as they grow and develop.