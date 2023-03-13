A toddler in Texas had an adorable reaction to seeing his mom clearly for the first time.

Keaton, a 16-month-old from Sugar Land, Texas, has had poor vision his whole life, including not being able to see "more than an inch from his face," according to his mom Magen Luster.

"Around his check up at 15 months, we noticed that his eyes still were not able to focus," Luster told Storyful, noting that Keaton has 7.0 vision in both his eyes. "His world was completely blurry."

Earlier this month, Keaton tried on prescription glasses for the first time.

Magen Luster via Storyful Keaton, a 16-month-old from Sugar Land, Texas, had an adorable reaction when wearing prescription glasses for the first time.

In a video recorded by Luster, Keaton is seen smiling more and more as he adjusts to the glasses and sees clearly for the first time.

"What do you think? Can you see me?" Luster asks Keaton in the video, prompting him to break out in a smile and point right to his mom.

Luster, who originally shared the video on TikTok, said she hopes wearing glasses will open up a whole new world of possibilities for Keaton.