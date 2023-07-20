"Magnets pose a danger and an issue when there are multiple because of the pull between the magnets," Conover said. "They pull together inside the body like they do in the balloons and if they pull together and there's tissue, whether it's your intestines, your nose, your sinuses between them, it cuts off blood supply, and it's kind of like a hose getting kinked in an artery, so the blood can't flow through anymore. When that happens, the tissue dies and you get holes."