A mom of two is going viral on TikTok for sharing a touching encounter with a stranger who gave her an unexpected compliment while they were both out shopping.
Savannah Vaughan shared the story in a Jan. 9 TikTok video, which has since picked up over 416,000 views and thousands of comments.
In the clip, Vaughan explained, "This lady came up to us the other day in Costco while we were shopping, and she was like, 'Oh my gosh, your kids are so cute. How old are they? What are their names?' And she was telling us how she had kids really close together, too, and that it was so hard, but she doesn't regret it."
Vaughan went on to say the woman kept "staring" at her two sons, who are 2 and 3 months old, and even encouraged her and her husband to have another kid.
"She just looked so, like, sad. And usually, when someone comes up to us in the store and they're chatting with us, I give my husband the face after a few minutes of like ... let's go," Vaughan continued. "But she said to us, she was like, 'I'd give anything to go back to that for a day.'"
Vaughan said the woman's surprise comment brought the two of them to tears as they parted ways and made her realize just how fleeting time can feel and how quickly her children were growing up.
"I was just holding my son and thinking about how I could notice such a difference in him since he was born and how fast it went," Vaughan recounted in an email to "Good Morning America" later. "I just thought about what the woman said to us in the store and how precious this time is."
Vaughan added that now, she won't be compelled to "push someone away from talking to [her and her husband]" moving forward.