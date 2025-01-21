A Mississippi woman is proving "Paris is always a good idea" after she surprised her grandparents with a trip to the French capital.
Brianna Cry shared the moment she gave her grandparents Frizell Cry and Anitra Cry the unexpected news in a viral TikTok video, where it has picked up over 700,000 views so far.
The emotional surprise sparked thousands of comments, with many saying how touching it is to see the family's bond and Cry's grandparents tear up at the news.
"OMG I can't hold my emotions here!! So beautiful!! ♥️♥️" wrote one TikTok user.
Cry, a physical therapist who graduated last May, told "Good Morning America" she has wanted to surprise her grandparents for a long time.
"I knew that when I started making money and started receiving an income, that my first big purchase was going to be for them, because they really deserve it," Cry said.
She said her grandparents hold a special place in her heart because they adopted her when she was a baby and have "been so supportive and pouring into me constantly."
"My grandparents are truly some of the most amazing people," the 25-year-old said. "They were 50-something when they decided to take me in and it never felt like it was a chore for them, like they just did it out of the kindness of their hearts."
"I'm so grateful to have them in my life," she added.
Cry also said she chose to surprise her grandparents at a French restaurant in their hometown of Jackson and chose Paris for their destination because her grandmother Anitra Cry has always been fascinated with the City of Light.
"She's always talked about wanting to go to Paris. One evening, I came home from school and my whole bedroom was decorated with Eiffel Tower and just Paris everything. So she has been on this for a while before I even came in the picture," Cry explained. "It just made sense for us. Why not go to Paris? And none of us have ever been to Europe, so it was just perfect."
The Cry family plan on embarking on their Paris adventure this April.
"Granny has been talking about it nonstop. My granddaddy is telling all of his friends, like everyone's really excited," she said.
Cry said she hopes others are inspired to share and surprise their loved ones after watching her video post.
"It doesn't have to be a big, grand gesture but as long as you are showing up for the people who have shown up for you your entire life, give back," she said. "Let them know that you appreciate the things that they have done for you."