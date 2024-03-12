A group of college students banded together to raise money and surprise their residence hall security guard with a trip to visit family back home in Nigeria.

The students from Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, all live on the fourth floor of the college's Raymond Hall and told ABC affiliate WLNE they've grown close like a "family."

Among those they consider part of their family is James Mogaji, who works as a residence hall security officer at Raymond Hall.

The Providence College students all live in Raymond Hall on campus. WLNE

"Once we learned that James hadn't seen his family in over a decade, that's what kickstarted this for us," freshman Brandon Reichert told WLNE of their decision to fundraise online to raise money for Mogaji. "We take care of our own and we firmly believe that James is one of our own."

Sophomore Daniel Singh called Mogaji's consistent presence at the residence hall magnetic.

"He is someone that you are drawn towards. He is really kind and compassionate," Singh told WLNE. "After a long day, you go out on a Friday night after class and you come back, James is there."

The college students started a fundraiser on Feb. 29 and have since received nearly 800 donations, exceeding their original goal of $3,500.

On March 6, the students gathered with Mogaji and surprised him with an envelope with $3,000 to help cover the cost for him to travel to Nigeria.

When they surprised him, Reichert captured a Raymond Hall resident assistant identified as Danny delivering a speech for Mogaji and then Mogaji's reaction as he grew emotional, covered his face with his hands and fell to his knees in shock.

"You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria, which you haven't seen in a long time, so we came together," Danny said as Mogaji agreed.

"We take care of our own. That's what we do at PC," he continued, before another student gave Mogaji the envelope gift and told him, "We love you. You're part of the family."

Providence College President Father Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P. told "Good Morning America" the students' actions are an example of the type of students that attend the Catholic college in the Rhode Island capital.

"The extremely considerate action of our students in Raymond Hall is generous and heartwarming, but it is certainly not surprising," Sicard said in an emailed statement to "GMA." "Our campus community has a long history of care and concern for one another, and this is just the latest example. It makes us all proud to call ourselves Friars."

According to the Raymond Hall residents, Mogaji plans on taking his trip to Nigeria in June.