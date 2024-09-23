Natalie Suleman is a grandmother!
Suleman, who formerly went by Nadya Suleman, shared the happy news in an Instagram post Sept. 22.
"Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift!" Suleman wrote in the caption alongside a photo of a baby's foot beside a pink blanket. "We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can't wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 🙏🏽❤️."
This is the first time Suleman has shared publicly that she has a grandchild. She first rose to prominence as the "Octomom," who gave birth to octuplets Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai in 2009.
Suleman is also mom to six older children, Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, and twins Calyssa and Caleb.
On her Instagram, Suleman likes to share birthday tributes to her kids and also shared a celebratory post in July marking her own birthday, complete with nine of her children singing "Happy Birthday" to her.
"Thank you kids for making my birthday yesterday so special! I love you all ❤️," Suleman wrote at the time.