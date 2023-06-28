Nadya Suleman is stressing the importance of finding the time to take care of herself as a mother of 14.
"Do not feel guilty for taking time to renew and recharge. Your family will benefit immensely when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give," Suleman wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "I would not have the mental or physical wherewithal to do what I do if it were not for working out!"
Her post included several fresh-faced gym selfies, as well as a video of her using a leg press weight machine.
Suleman, famously referred to as "Octomom" after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009, revealed in the post how she stays "physically strong and healthy" as well as "mentally sane" while taking care of her large family.
The 47-year-old said her fitness routine includes weight training and about an hour of cardio four to five days a week. She added that her kids have also helped her stay active.
"To my fellow busy parents out there…never compare yourself to anyone else! Your current fitness level and fitness journey is unique to you, so only strive to be the best version of yourself," the former reality television star wrote, emphasizing the importance of setting personal goals and "progressing at your own pace."
"Lead by example so your children learn to prioritize physical activity, and encourage them to workout with you!" she added.
Suleman is mother to 14 children, including octuplets Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah, all of whom are 14. She is also mom to sons Elijah, 22, Joshua, 19, and Aidan, 18, as well as daughter Amerah, 20, and fraternal twins Calyssa and Caleb, 16.